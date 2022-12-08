Nearly two years after signing their big deal with Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first project — a six-episode docuseries titled Harry & Meghan — is officially here.

The first three episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s show were released on Thursday, December 8, kicking off with footage of the couple taping themselves in March 2020.

“Hi. So we’re here on Wednesday the something of March. We’ve just finished our two weeks, our, like, final push, our last stint of royal engagements. It’s really hard to look back on it now and go: ‘What on earth happened?’ Like, how did we end up here?’” Harry said.

“I don’t even know where to begin,” Meghan said in her own video diary. “I just really want to get to the other side of all of this. I don’t know what to say anymore.”

Harry added that his job is to “keep my family safe,” explaining: “By the nature of being born into this position and with everything else that comes with it and the level of hate that has been stirred up in the last three years — especially against my wife and my son — I’m generally concerned for the safety of my family. … This is about duty and service I feel as though being part of this family, it is my duty to uncover this exploitation and bribery that happens within our media.”

Meghan added: “Unfortunately, in us standing for something, they are destroying us.”

The series included a disclaimer which read: “This is a first-hand account of Harry & Meghan’s story, told with never before seen personal archive. All interviews were completed by August 2022. Members of the royal family declined to comment on the content within this series.”

Harry and Meghan, who wed in 2018 and share son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 18 months, have been making waves with The Firm since announcing their decision to stop working for the royal family in January 2020. Two months later, they attended their last official engagement as senior employees of Queen Elizabeth II. A photo of the couple sitting behind Prince William and Princess Kate from the event — a Commonwealth Day service in March 2020 — was included in the trailer for Harry & Meghan, which dropped earlier this month.

“Harry and Meghan wear their heart on their sleeve in the docuseries and blow the lid off the prejudice they experienced at the Palace, the leaking of stories and the hypocrisy in the media. They were adamant about getting their side of the story out there, especially Harry,” a source told Us Weekly ahead of Thursday’s drop. “It’s put a huge amount of strain on relationships that are already hanging by a thread.”

The insider added that the Prince and Princess of Wales, who haven’t publicly commented on the documentary, were “left flummoxed when the Netflix trailer aired during their trip to Boston.”

Meghan first started promoting the docuseries in October, opening up about director Liz Garbus.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it,” she told Variety. “We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

The series also features “commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press,” per the description.

In addition to sharing “the other side of their high-profile love story” in the unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, the show “explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. … The series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

Scroll through for the biggest revelations from episode one (for episode two, click here, and episode three, click here) and come back on Thursday, December 15, for the takeaways from the final three episodes: