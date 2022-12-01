One week away from the reported release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries, Netflix has dropped the first official footage of Harry & Meghan.

In the trailer, released on Thursday, December 1, Harry, 38, declares: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.”

After sharing a series of previously unreleased images from their relationships — and several solemn shots from their time as working members of the royal family — Meghan, 41, asks: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

While the six-episode show will include “commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press,” per the press release, Prince William and Princess Kate are the only members of the family featured in the teaser via a black-and-white pic from the infamous Commonwealth service in 2020. The event marked Harry and Meghan’s last official engagement working for Queen Elizabeth II — and made waves as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall seemingly ignored the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the service.

“In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story,” the release explains. “Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. … The series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other. From the critically-acclaimed, two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, Harry & Meghan is a never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history.”

The forthcoming series is hardly the first time Harry and Meghan, who wed in 2018 and share son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 17 months, have opened up about their rocky relationship with his family. In addition to his upcoming memoir, Spare, which will be released next month, the pair gave a bombshell CBS interview in March 2021.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it,” Meghan said of the docuseries in her Variety cover story last month. “We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

The former actress added: “My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on Suits, it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun.”

While King Charles III, William and other members of the British royal family have stayed mum on the Netflix show, sources have told Us Weekly that the couple “agreed to reach a neutral ground by softening the parts on Charles and adding intimate details about [Queen Elizabeth II‘s] legacy” following the monarch’s death in September.

Royal expert Nick Bullen, meanwhile, told Us on November 22 that “those who were very close to [Harry] in the U.K.” before he and Meghan moved to the United States “are slightly concerned about how far he’s going” with the book and show.

“We’ve got the book in January. And, you know, Netflix have paid a lot of money for this documentary. … So, Harry and Meghan are gonna have to say more than, ‘We have a lovely life in Montecito and we love each other.’ You know, there needs to be some meat in this sandwich,” he said.

Harry & Meghan is expected to drop on Netflix on Thursday, December 8. Scroll through for more: