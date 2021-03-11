As the world still reels from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all CBS interview, members of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s families have started to speak out about their bombshell claims.

The 36-year-old prince and the 39-year-old Suits alum made a series of accusations about their time as senior royals, including claims that a member of the British royal family expressed concerns about their son Archie’s skin color before he was born in 2019. After Harry reportedly made it clear behind-the-scenes that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip didn’t make the remarks, social media users speculated that he was referring to dad Prince Charles or brother Prince William.

The 38-year-old prince and Duchess Kate were asked about the interview during a royal engagement on Thursday, March 11.

“Is the royal family racist?” a Sky News reporter asked the couple.

William replied, “We’re very much not a racist family.”

After the comments about Archie’s skin color made headlines, the palace released a statement after Harry and Meghan’s interview, which read in part, “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

Royal author Phil Dampier subsequently suggested that the line “some recollections may vary” is likely about the remarks about race and Archie, now 22 months.

“The queen is really saying that Harry and Meghan might be giving their version of events or their interpretation of a conversation a couple of years ago, without going so far as to say they are lying, which they might not be,” Dampier told the Daily Mail on Tuesday, March 9. “Clearly she has spoken to the person who allegedly made the remark about Archie and they have given her their version of events.”

During their interview, Harry and Meghan also spoke about their decision to leave their royal duties, citing racism and mental health struggles that stemmed from loneliness, lack of support and the British media as the main reasons for their departure.

“William and Kate were in total shock after hearing what Meghan and Harry said,” a source told Us Weekly. “What shocked them the most was Meghan’s suicidal thoughts and their quotes on a royal family member mentioning Archie’s skin color. William and Kate knew about some of their troubles with palace aides, but nothing to this extent.”

