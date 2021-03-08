Shedding light. Oprah Winfrey provided further insight into Meghan Markle’s revelation about questions allegedly raised within the British royal family about her son Archie’s skin color before his arrival.

During her CBS tell-all interview with husband Prince Harry on Sunday, March 7, the 39-year-old Suits alum said that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin was going to be when he was born.” She noted that there were “several conversations” about “what that would mean and what that would look like.”

Harry, 36, added, “That conversation I’m never going to share. But at the time, it was awkward. I was a bit shocked. I’m not comfortable sharing it.”

It was later revealed on CBS This Morning on Monday, March 8, that Harry clarified behind the scenes that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were not the individuals who expressed their worries.

“[Harry] did not share the identity with me, but he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had the opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother or his grandfather that were part of those conversations,” Winfrey, who hosted the special, told Gayle King on Monday. “I tried to get that answer on camera and off.”

Sunday’s interview also explored discussions surrounding the decision to not give the couple’s now-22-month-old son a royal title. Markle said, “They didn’t want him to be a prince … which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security.”

Though Archie was offered the courtesy title Earl of Dumbarton, the pair revealed after the little one’s birth that he’d be called Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Buckingham Palace announced on February 19 that the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expecting their second child together, are taking a permanent leave from their royal duties. “While all are saddened by their decision, the duke and duchess remain much loved members of the family,” the statement read.

In the post-interview segment via CBS This Morning, an unaired clip showed Harry detailing how racism “was a large part” of the pair’s decision to initially step down from their senior positions in January 2020. He recalled a conversation he had a fundraiser with a pal who warned him about how they would be treated in the U.K.

“One of the people at that dinner said to me, ‘Please don’t do this with the media. They will destroy your life.’ This person is friends with a lot of the editors,” the prince shared. “And I said, ‘So just to elaborate, what do you mean by that?’ Obviously, I knew. He said, ‘You need to understand that the U.K. is very bigoted.’ And I stopped and I said, ‘The U.K.’s not bigoted — the U.K. press is bigoted, specifically the tabloids. Is that what you mean?’ And he goes, ‘No, the U.K.‘s bigoted.’ And I said, ‘I completely disagree.’ But unfortunately, if the source of information is inherently corrupt or racist or biased, then that filters out to the rest of society.”

Harry explained that he “took matters into my own hands” in order to protect the actress and their firstborn child. “I need to do this for my family,” the U.K. native said. “This is not a surprise to anybody. It’s really sad that it’s got to this point, but I got to do something for my own mental health, for my wife’s and for Archie’s as well.”