Their side of events. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle covered a variety of topics during their first TV interview since their royal exit. The couple, who are expecting their second child together, sat down with CBS for an expansive special, which aired on Sunday, March 7.

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, announced their decision to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family in January 2020. They completed their duties in March of that year and relocated to her native California to live with their now 22-month-old son, Archie. The pair told Queen Elizabeth II that they would “not be returning as working members of the royal family” in February.

“Following conversations with the duke, the queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” a statement from the Buckingham Palace read. “The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the duke and duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty before being redistributed among working members of the royal family.”

The palace noted that the royal family was “saddened by their decision,” yet Harry and Meghan “remain much-loved members of the family.”

The prince and the former actress’ spokesperson said in a statement at the time that they are still “committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role.” They concluded that everyone can “live a life of service” because “service is universal.”

Us reported in February that Prince William and Duchess Kate were “appalled” by Harry and Meghan’s decision to tell all in the CBS interview. “It’s just beyond the pale for William and Kate, especially in light of the dreadful timing with [Prince] Philip in the hospital,” a source revealed. “They are utterly aghast.”

Harry and Meghan, who tied the knot in May 2018, confirmed in February that she is pregnant with baby No. 2. She previously opened up in November 2020 about suffering a miscarriage that July.

