Archie Harrison-Mountbatten Windsor is going to be a big brother! Meghan Markle is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with Prince Harry following her previous miscarriage.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for the couple confirmed on Valentine’s Day as they shared a sweet black-and-white photo of Harry sitting on the grass in a garden while Meghan lay with her head in his lap and had her hand on her baby bump. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The royal couple’s first pregnancy announcement came in October 2018. Kensington Palace wrote in a statement at the time: “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The Suits alum, 38, gave birth to their son in May. “He has the sweetest temperament,” Meghan told members of the press days after the infant’s arrival. “He’s really calm. He’s been the dream, so it’s been a special couple of days. It’s pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

The pair praised each other’s parenting skills while on their first official tour as a family in October. “He’s the best dad,” the former actress said of Harry during their South Africa trip.

The duke replied, “Ah, she’s the best mum.”

Eight months after Archie’s arrival, his parents announced their decision to “step back” from their duties as senior members of the royal family. “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” they said in a January statement. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter.”

The couple went on to live temporarily in Canada with their son before moving to Los Angeles in April 2020. They ultimately bought a home in Montecito, California.

Seven months after their move, Markle wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times that she had suffered a miscarriage in July 2020. “Unbearable grief [is] experienced by many but talked about by a few,” she wrote in November 2020. “We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter — for all of us. In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”

Meghan and Harry were always planning on raising their baby boy away from the public eye, a source exclusively told Us Weekly following Archie’s birth. “She’s a very strong woman who wants to use her role to modernize the monarchy, which is one of the reasons she and Harry decided to reject a title for Archie,” the insider explained. “[She and [Harry] want their son to lead a normal life. … Meghan likes to do things her way.”

The insider added, “For Meghan, it’s just as important for Archie to learn about her family history as it is for him to learn about his royal ancestors, so she plans to go on a trip to L.A. with him once she’s comfortable taking him on a plane.”