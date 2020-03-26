Moving out! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found a new home in Los Angeles following their shocking royal family exit in January.

The royal couple had originally settled down in Vancouver Island, Canada, after announcing that they would be stepping back from their royal responsibilities earlier this year. According to The Sun, the 35-year-old prince and 38-year-old retired actress left the Great White North on Thursday, March 26, and “have moved permanently to California” with their 10-month-old son, Archie. The family of three is currently on lockdown in the Hollywood area, as the U.S. continues to adjust to strict safety guidelines put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News of the couple’s departure from Canada comes hours after it was announced that Meghan would be returning to her show business roots with a new Disneynature documentary. In her first official gig since her royal exit, the former Suits star will lend her voice to Elephant, a Disney+ project that is set to premiere on Friday, April 3.

Speculation that the former TV star might make a return to the entertainment industry began in January, when The Times reported that Meghan had inked an impressive deal with Disney. At the time, it was said that her contract included a donation to the Elephants Without Borders organization instead of direct compensation.

When footage of the couple at the July 2019 premiere of The Lion King resurfaced earlier this year, royal family fans were convinced that it was Harry who pitched Meghan for the Disney voiceover role. In video recovered by the Daily Mail, the prince was seen chatting with former Disney CEO Bob Iger about his wife’s potential future with the media conglomerate.

The possibilities for the royal couple in the entertainment industry are apparently endless, as Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos also expressed a desire for striking up a partnership with Harry and Meghan. “Who wouldn’t be interested?” the television executive told the Guardian in January.

Before the pair settled into their new California home, a source revealed to Us Weekly exclusively that Meghan was “thrilled to have escaped the chaos of London” in the wake of their royal exit. “She feels like a new person,” the insider added earlier this month. “Meghan has a real spring in her step again.”