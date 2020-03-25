A new woman. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s move to Canada “has given her the chance to reset,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Meghan’s thrilled to have escaped the chaos of London,” the insider says. “She feels like a new person.”

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, left the U.K. in January with their 10-month-old son, Archie, after announcing their plans to step back from their senior royal roles.

“Meghan has a real spring in her step again,” the source says. “It’s wonderful to see her in top form.”

The insider adds that the Suits alum “felt trapped and claustrophobic” living with Harry at Frogmore Cottage in London.

“She was nervous to step outside her own front door because of all the negative attention she attracted,” the source says, noting that Meghan was having panic attacks.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the U.K. for their last official engagement working for Queen Elizabeth II on March 9, they returned to Canada where they are set to remain amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“In isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things,” the duo said in a statement on March 20. “Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realize it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it.”

Sources previously told Us that Harry was also confident about making the move.

“When it became clear Meghan was never going to get a fair shake, Harry snapped,” one source told Us. “He’s adamant that it was his call to move to Canada.”

