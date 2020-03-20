Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Share Tips for 'Adjusting' to Self-Quarantine

Changing their perspective. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offered their followers a few resources to help ease into the transition of social distancing during the global coronavirus scare.

“With everything going on, it’s a lot to take in. Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared,” an Instagram statement from the royal couple read on Friday, March 20. Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, shared a simple turquoise fill-in-the-blank design, encouraging the public to speak openly about how staying home amid the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted their mental health.

“In isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things,” the pair continued. “Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it.”

The retired actress and her husband, both of whom have become vocal advocates for improving mental health awareness around the globe, reminded their fans that “there doesn’t have to be loneliness” while practicing social-distancing. Harry and Meghan noted that volunteering for organizations like Crisis Text Line, Shout U.K. and Kids Help Phone as ways that people can get involved and provide support for others who may be feeling lost in this uncertain time.

“If there is someone you know and are worried about, your text may be the thing that saves their life,” the pair concluded.

Two days earlier, the couple urged everyone to consider how they can be more empathetic and compassionate “during a time that can honestly feel quite scary” and pledged to continue sharing “inspiring stories” of kind deeds in communities around the world.

Prince William addressed the coronavirus outbreak hours later, posting a lengthy statement about resilience to the Kensington Royal Instagram account.

“Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the United Kingdom have a unique ability to pull together,” the Duke of Cambridge, 37, wrote on Wednesday, March 18. “The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature.”

