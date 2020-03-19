The novel coronavirus has had a colossal and devastating impact on the world since its first reported case in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. Since then, it has traveled to nearly every country across the globe, with major outbreaks in Italy, Iran, Spain, Germany, the United States and France. England has also been hit particularly hard, leading the British royal family to take quick and appropriate action.

“Many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty,” Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement on March 19. “We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.”

After praising communities for “coming together to work as one,” the monarch urged people to “find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe” amid the pandemic.

“I am certain we are up to that challenge,” she added. “You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”

As the fatal disease continues to affect everyday lives, the royals have been taking extra precautions, from making alterations in their schedules and canceling public events to home-schooling their children.

Scroll down to see all of the ways that COVID-19 has impacted the House of Windsor so far.