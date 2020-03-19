Prince Albert of Monaco Becomes 1st Royal to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Prince Albert II of Monaco tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making him the first member of a royal family to contract the disease.

The palace said in a statement to the Associated Press on Thursday, March 19, that the prince, 62, is being treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital. There is little cause for concern for him or his 5-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Albert plans to continue working from his home office.

The news comes nine days after Albert attended WaterAid’s Water and Climate event at Kings Place in London, where he sat across from Prince Charles. The Prince of Wales, 71, gave a speech at the conference and discussed using global efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The British royal family has been taking extra precautions amid the pandemic. Charles and his son Prince Harry were among those who avoided handshakes at the Commonwealth Service on March 9. Queen Elizabeth II later made major changes to her schedule for the coming months, canceling five scheduled garden parties and postponing various other events.

Prince William and Duchess Kate’s children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, have transitioned to home-schooling for the time being. Additionally, Princess Beatrice and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, have changed their plans for their May 29 wedding.

Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, for their part, are social distancing at their new home in Canada with their 10-month-old son, Archie. “They are following the rules put forth by the World Health Organization,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, March 17.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement about the global outbreak via Instagram on Wednesday, March 18, writing in part, “These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.”

