Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are among the stars practicing social distancing and self-quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Game of Thrones star, 24, who is expecting her first child with her husband, 30, shared a photo on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 15, that showed her and the Jonas Brothers singer wearing masks and rubber gloves as they sat in a car.

“No f—king around,” she captioned the photo. “Stay safe everyone.”

With more than 155,000 people around the world testing positive for the virus and more than 6000 deaths, anxiety is on the rise. In the U.S., cities and states are recommending the shutdowns of schools and more, with some stores and supermarkets cutting their hours or closing.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered home isolation for people age 65 and older and those with chronic diseases, along with the closure of bars, nightclubs, wineries and similar businesses. Restaurants can stay open but need to seat patrons at every other table for social distancing.

Illinois restaurants and bars were also ordered to be closed from March 16 to 30, while Boston mayor Marty Walsh ordered bars, restaurants and clubs to remove tables and chairs to cut their seating capacity in half.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that schools in New York City as well as Nassau and Suffolk counties will be closed starting Monday, March 16. Mayor Bill De Blasio said NYC schools won’t reopen until at least April 20 but could also be closed for the rest of the school year.

Starbucks announced on Sunday that it is closing select locations, reducing hours at others and shifting to a “to-go” model for “at least two weeks.”

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are among those who have been diagnosed with the virus, while others including Heidi Klum and Ali Fedotowsky have been tested for it and are awaiting their results.

While some celebrities, including Orlando Bloom, Tom Cruise and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have been sent home as production on their latest films has been shut down, others, like Jana Kramer, are continuing to work.

The actress and singer took to social media to defend her decision to fly to Canada with her husband, Mike Caussin, and their two children, Jolie, 4, and Jace, 15 months, where she is shooting a movie for a month.

“For all the hate that I’m getting right now on my feed post about leaving, No. 1, I’m not just, like, going on vacation. I’m going to film a movie. I understand other productions have shut down, but where I’m going, apparently, there’s no cases. Everything’s fine,” she said on her Instagram Stories on Friday, March 13. “I also know if I don’t show up, I could get sued.” But on Sunday she admitted to feeling some “anxiety” about the current situation.

