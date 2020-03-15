Jana Kramer Shares Her ‘Anxiety’ After Traveling During Coronavirus Pandemic

A nerve-racking time. Jana Kramer opened up about the “anxiety” she’s feeling after traveling to Canada for work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Okay I’m not gonna lie the past 48 hours I’ve been a bundle of nerves and anxiety as panic spreads,” the One Tree Hill alum, 36, captioned three photos of her 4-year-old daughter, Jolie, and 15-month-old son, Jace. “As we follow guidelines and quarantine here in Canada my anxiety is through the roof but as I layed in bed last night literally having an anxiety attack I woke up this morning choosing not to go straight to the news but instead do what I can.”

She added, “Which is stay in, wash hands and protect the babies and let them have fun by building forts and playing together as a family! Fear is going to hurt more of us….or so my therapist says. Love all of you. Stay safe and wash those hands!!!!”

Kramer revealed on Friday, March 13, that she planned to travel to Canada for work.

“Canada bound tomorrow for almost a month to film a movie. And the whole fam is coming with…..what are good things to do with the kids in Ottawa and Quebec City?!?!?” she wrote on Instagram. “(Also I’m aware people are saying stay inside and not leave but I have to film and do my job and I just got off the phone with my producer that everything is a go for now.)”

Kramer — who shares Jolie and Jace with her husband, Mike Caussin — defended her decision to travel during the widespread coronavirus outbreak in multiple videos posted on her Instagram Story.

“For all the hate that I’m getting right now on my feed post about leaving, No. 1, I’m not just, like, going on vacation,” she said. “I’m going to film a movie. I understand other productions have shut down, but where I’m going, apparently, there’s no cases. Everything’s fine,” she said. “I also know if I don’t show up, I could get sued.”

Kramer explained that the production company on the film “not going to put me and my family at risk” and added that despite her travel plans she’s “taking this very seriously.”

The coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 60 people in the U.S. and more than 6,000 around the world, has already halted production on numerous TV and film projects including Grey’s Anatomy, Riverdale, Stranger Things and The Walking Dead. Celebrities have also been affected by the outbreak with Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, testing positive for COVOID-19. Stars such as Orlando Bloom, Lady Gaga, Heidi Klum and Serena Williams have also opted to self-quarantine.