Keeping calm and carrying on. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking extra precautions with their son, Archie, in Canada as the global coronavirus outbreak continues.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are “observing the quarantine” with their 10-month-old son in their new North American home, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They are following the rules put forth by the World Health Organization,” the insider adds.

The royal couple put down roots in Canada after confirming in January that they would be stepping back from their responsibilities as “senior members” of the royal family. The news came as a shock to the royal family, including Prince William and Duchess Kate, who felt “blindsided” by the pair’s decision to split their time between the U.K. and Canada. After several “constructive discussions” regarding the change in the royal family’s dynamic, Queen Elizabeth II eventually grew “supportive” of her younger grandson’s “wish to live a more independent life.”

Harry and the former Suits star returned to the U.K. earlier this month for their final round of royal engagements, marking their first public appearance with William, 37, and Kate, 38, since breaking the news of their step back. The couples met up at the Commonwealth Service in London on March 9, where a number of royal family members were spotted actively avoiding handshakes amid the COVID-19 scare.

As information about the spread of the illness continues to make headlines, stars are opening up how the disease has impacted their lives. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson confirmed on March 11 that they had tested positive for the coronavirus while filming in Australia, and have continued to provide fans with updates on their conditions.

One day after the Hollywood couple, both 63, revealed their diagnoses, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, had also tested positive for the illness.

“She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild,” a statement from the prime minister’s office read on March 12, noting that the 48-year-old politician will self-isolate for two weeks as a precaution.

Shortly after, Grégoire Trudeau, 44, made a statement of her own and tried to put a positive spin on the situation.

“I will be back on my feet soon,” she said at the time. “Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more series health concerns.”