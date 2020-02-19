Are the royals coming back to London? It seems that way. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will officially step away from all royal duties on March 31, a source confirms to Us Weekly, but will be spending time in multiple parts of the world.

An insider closer to the duo confirms that the pair will make appearances in the United Kingdom and North America as they transition into their new chapter and launch their non-profit organization.

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie shed light on the couple’s plans as well, adding more details to what the schedule looks like for Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35. He also confirmed that the couple will be in the U.K. “regularly.”

Beginning April 1, the couple will reportedly no longer have an office at Buckingham Palace. Though they will no longer be referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they will retain their other titles of The Earl & Countess of Dumbarton and The Baron & Baroness Kilkeel.

There are many events on their calendar before that. On Friday, February 28, Harry will “join Jon Bon Jovi at a recording session of his song ‘Unbroken’ with the Invictus Games Choir (to be released in aid of the We Are Invictus Foundation),” Scobie tweeted.

The couple will attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London on March 5, and the following day, Harry and Lewis Hamilton will attend the opening of the Silverstone Experience museum.

On March 7, the former Suits star and Harry will make an appearance at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the Mountbatten Festival of Music. March 8 is International Women’s Day and Markle is set to partake in a yet-to-be-announced event.

Then, the Queen and other members of the royal family will all come together at Westminster Abbey on March 9 for Commonwealth Day service.

While a schedule for April and May has not been revealed, Harry is expected to attend the London Marathon and the pair will likely attend the Invictus Games.

The changes that the couple is going through with the royal family will also affect his military career. “Prince Harry will retain ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander, and Squadron Leader, however, during this 12-month period his honorary military positions will not be used,” Scobie wrote. “No new appointments will be made to fill these roles before the review is completed.”

In January, the pair announced they would be spending more time in Canada as they step back from their royal duties and now, they’re enjoying time with their 9-month-old son, Archie.

“Harry and Meghan escaped the chaos back home and are genuinely happy,” the source says in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “They’re really enjoying Canada; it’s a completely different world from what they’re used to in London. … The locals don’t bother them, and they have the freedom to do whatever they want.”

The former actress also “endured a lot of stress in England” and feels “happy to away from all that,” the insider noted. “Right now they’re all about getting Archie settled.”