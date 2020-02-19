Just like Us! Prince Harry pulled a very non-royal move when he ran out and grabbed himself lunch on Tuesday, February 18.

Following his move to Canada with his wife, Meghan Markle, last month, Harry, 35, has been adjusting quite well to living in North America — case in point, his recent sandwich run.

In a photograph posted by TMZ, the former military pilot was seen smiling as he ran errands on Tuesday, which including picking up a few subs from a grocery store. Harry was spotted wearing a baseball hat, jeans, puffy jacket while out in Vancouver, Canada.

In addition to holding two sandwiches in his left hand, Harry was pictured with a bag of what appeared to be more food in his right hand before getting into a car.

A few days prior to his solo outing, Harry was photographed with his wife, 38, for the first time since the couple announced their decision to step back from their lives as royals in January 2020.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, on Saturday, February 15, the Suits alum and her husband were seen smiling on Friday, February 14, as they exited a commercial flight at Victoria International Airport in British Columbia, Canada.

Following the shift in his royal duties and decision to split time between the U.K. and North America, Harry doesn’t have any remorse over his choice.

“Harry’s much happier in Canada and feels a lot more relaxed,” a royal insider told Us Weekly exclusively on February 12. “So far he doesn’t regret the move.”

Us confirmed on February 11 that Meghan and Harry made a secret trip to Stanford University to meet with academics and professors about their new charitable foundation, further cementing their plan to pave their own way.

Since uprooting their lives from England to Canada, the couple has made major moves to solidify their altered standing within the royal family.

One major change came last month, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex closed their office at Buckingham Palace in London, laying off their staff in the process.

The move saw 15 staffers lose their jobs including a private secretary, communications chief and program coordinator, the Daily Mail reported on February 13.