Moving forward. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were pictured together for the first time since the couple announced their decision to step back from their lives as royals.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s Drama: Everything to Know

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Saturday, February 15, the Suits alum, 38, and the Harry, 35, are seen smiling as they exit a commercial flight at Victoria International Airport in British Columbia, Canada, on Friday, February 14.

Meghan opted for a white and blue button-down shirt, jeans and black flats for their travels, while Harry wore gray half-zip sweater, jeans and gray sneakers. The couple, who flew without their 9-month-old son Archie, were spotted carrying their own luggage down the tarmac, the Daily Mail reported.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, February 11, that Meghan and Harry made a secret trip to Stanford University to meet with professors and academics about their new charitable foundation. The royal couple were personally greeted by the university’s president, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, after flying into Palo Alto, California, according to Today.

Stars React to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's Royal Exit

Meghan and Harry have made major moves in recent months to solidify their new standing within the royal family. In January, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex closed their office at Buckingham Palace in London, laying off 15 staffers, including private secretary Fiona Mcilwham, communications chief Sara Latham and program coordinator Clara Loughran, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday, February 13.

A few weeks later, the pair attended a JPMorgan event on February 6 in Miami, where the prince gave a speech.

Meghan and Harry announced their plans to step back from their senior royal duties and “work to become financially independent” via Instagram in January. The couple also shared their intention to split their time between the U.K. and their new home base in Canada.

Meghan Markle Through the Years

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” Meghan and Harry wrote in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Harry meet for an emergency family meeting in January to discuss the couple’s plans, with the queen ultimately agreeing to the transition.

Harry is now “much happier in Canada and feels more relaxed,” a source recently told Us, while Meghan “is actively looking for representation,” a second insider dished in January. He and Meghan are expected to return to London in March for Commonwealth Day.