In the states! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traveled to Miami for their first public appearance since stepping back from the royal family.

The couple attended a JPMorgan event at 1 Hotel on Thursday, February 6. The Duke of Sussex, 35, even delivered a speech at the gathering, according to Harper’s Bazaar royal correspondent Omid Scobie.

Harry and Meghan, 38, have kept a low profile since announcing in January their intentions to give up their roles as senior members of the royal family and become financially independent. Buckingham Palace revealed days after the shocking news that the pair — who wed in May 2018 — would lose their HRH titles and public funding as part of their agreement.

The duke returned to Vancouver Island in January to reunite with the Duchess of Sussex and their 9-month-old son, Archie, following discussions with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William regarding the arrangement. Meghan remained in Canada while the details were hashed out in the U.K.

The former actress is “so happy” with their new life, a source told Us Weekly exclusively last month. “She doesn’t come from millions,” another insider said. “She’s worked hard to get to where she is today.”

Meghan’s new normal includes seeking out work that harkens to her previous career. “Meghan loves the idea of being the breadwinner,” the source added. “She has no plans to do another show like Suits, but Harry’s been encouraging her to do more voice-over work, writing, producing and directing in her free time.”

The California native is already making moves that will help her achieve her goals too. “Meghan is actively looking for representation. She has begun outreach,” an insider told Us in January. “It can be a manager or an agent, but she’s reaching out to people to find someone to represent her for future professional projects.”

Meanwhile, Meghan continues to be cut off from her in-laws. “[Duchess] Kate and Meghan have not spoken since [the royal exit] happened,” a source revealed last month.

The drama is not getting her down, though. “Meghan feels free. She has never been happier. She’s happy to be out of London,” the insider said. “She was surprised at how quickly everything happened.”