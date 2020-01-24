Duchess Kate and Meghan Markle ‘Have Not Spoken’ Since Royal Exit

It’s safe to say Meghan Markle isn’t sending Duchess Kate postcards from Canada.

“Kate and Meghan have not spoken since [the royal exit] happened,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The Suits alum, 38, however, isn’t worried about her strained relationship with the Duchess of Cambridge, 35, according to the source.

“Meghan feels free. She has never been happier. She’s happy to be out of London,” the source explains. “She was surprised at how quickly everything happened.”

Meghan and Prince Harry announced their plans to step back from the royal family on January 8.

“They knew they’d have to relinquish their titles, but the pace it happened surprised everyone,” the source says. “The palace thought it would take longer, but they went with it.”

Queen Elizabeth II confirmed on January 13 that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be spending more time in Canada and would no longer be using their HRH royal titles.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” the 93-year-old said in a statement. “Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.”

Harry, for his part, addressed the situation for the first time during a speech at a charity event on Sunday, January 19.

“It brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges,” the prince said. “And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”

He also confirmed that the couple’s 8-month-old son, Archie, was enjoying his time in Canada.

“It has also been a privilege to meet so many of you, and to feel your excitement for our son Archie, who saw snow for the first time the other day and thought it was bloody brilliant,” Harry quipped during the speech.

Kate, for her part, has yet to publicly comment on the royal drama. A source previously told Us that the two women “barely speak.”

Reporting by Brody Brown