Meghan Markle has been adjusting quite well to her new life outside of the royal family since she and Prince Harry announced that they were stepping down from their senior royal duties, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Now that the couple are residing in Canada with their 8-month-old son, Archie, Meghan is “so happy,” says the source, and so is Harry. “He’s really excited about the next chapter in their lives.”

To make their transition more smooth, the Suits alum, 38, is hoping to teach the former military pilot, 35, about the real world. “She doesn’t come from millions,” says another insider. “She’s worked hard to get to where she is today.”

Meghan, for her part, has not been wasting anytime getting back to work. The actress already signed a deal with Disney and did voice-over work for an upcoming film to benefit the Elephants Without Borders charity. “Meghan loves the idea of being the breadwinner,” says the insider. “She has no plans to do another show like Suits, but Harry’s been encouraging her to do more voice-over work, writing, producing and directing in her free time.”

As Us previously reported, Queen Elizabeth II released a statement on Saturday, January 18, stating that Meghan and Harry will officially lose their HRH royal titles and public funding. (Though, Harry’s dad, Prince Charles, will still offer monetary support, according to the palace.) The announcement came a little over a week after the couple first announced their plans to step back as senior members of the royal family, split their time between the U.K. and North America and become “financially independent.”

