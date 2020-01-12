Duchess Meghan Signs Voiceover Deal With Disney: Report

Paving her own way. Duchess Meghan exchanged her acting career for royal duties, but the former Suits star is now going back to her entertainment roots.

According to a report from The Times published on Saturday, Janaury 11, the Duchess of Sussex, 38, has signed a voiceover deal with Disney. Her contract requests that instead of receiving direct compensation for the project, a contribution will be made to the wildlife charity, Elephants Without Borders.

Prince Harry might have been the one to initiate a conversation about Meghan’s new Disney gig. In a recently resurfaced video obtained by the Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex, 35, can be seen putting in a good word for his wife to Disney CEO, Bob Iger, at the Lion King premiere in July 2019.

“You do know she does voiceovers?” Harry tells Iger while gesturing at Meghan. The film producer replies, “Ah, I did not know that, ” to which the prince replies, “You seem surprised. She’s really interested.”

Iger seems ready to give the idea some thought telling Harry, “‘We’d love to try. That’s a great idea.”

Meghan reportedly recorded her first voiceover project sometime prior to Christmas — before she and Harry made the bombshell announcement that they would be “stepping back” as senior royals.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” Harry and Meghan said in a joint statement on Wednesday, January 8. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

Queen Elizabeth II responded to the news hours later, saying in a statement that “these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

The former Dater’s Handbook star has reportedly already started making moves to become financially independent from the royal family. According to a report from The Sun on Friday, January 10, Meghan is in discussions to partner with “major labels” in the fashion industry on upcoming projects.

As the couple work toward building a new financial life, they have also prepared for a change in residence.

The Daily Mail reported on Saturday that the pair relocated their two dogs to Canada, where Harry, Meghan and their 8-month-old son, Archie, spent a six-week Christmas break. The move could be an indication that the duo are planning to reside in Canada for a long period of time following the news of their royal split. Us Weekly reported in October 2019 that Harry and Meghan have considered making Canada their home base.

Meghan returned to the North American country to reunite with Archie after a brief trip to London earlier this week. Harry, meanwhile, is staying behind in London for an emergency meeting with the Queen, 93, Prince Charles and Prince William on Monday, January 13.