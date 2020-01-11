Prince Harry is reportedly meeting with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William on Monday, January 13, to discuss his and Duchess Meghan’s plans to step down as senior royals.

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie wrote on Bazaar.com on Saturday, January 11, that Harry will meet his grandmother, father and big brother at the Queen’s estate in Sandringham, England, to talk about the pair’s role in the royal family amid their stunning proclamation.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, announced via Instagram on Wednesday, January 8, that they planned to step down as senior members of the British royal family and become financially independent. The couple, who have been married since May 2018 and share son Archie, 7 months, also revealed in their statement that they plan to split their time between the U.K. and North America.

Scobie reports Meghan is likely to join the face-to-face summit by phone from Canada. The couple spent a six-week Christmas break on Vancouver Island before returning to the U.K. while Archie remained in Canada, being cared for a nanny. Meghan flew back to her son the day after they dropped the bombshell.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Harry and Meghan didn’t get an “official blessing” from Queen Elizabeth II before making their announcement.

“It’s not that they didn’t care — it was a miscommunication,” the source told Us.

Another source told Us exclusively earlier this week that William, 37, “was blindsided by Harry and Meghan’s decision and statement.”

The royal correspondent reported on Saturday that Harry and his family have already had a series of consultations since Wednesday about how to integrate the couple’s wish for change into their role as British royals, with a palace aide confirming that the aim is to announce a decision “within days, not weeks.” But Scobie added that any plans will not be implemented immediately.

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday.

Harry is set to make his next public appearance on Thursday, January 16, at an event for the Rugby World Cup 2021 draws at Buckingham Palace. He is expected to return to Canada to be with Meghan and Archie shortly afterward. The couple also reportedly flew their two dogs to Canada for their Christmas vacation, which royal commentators see as a sign that the family are intending to stay in North America for some time.