The royal selfie! Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry can add helpful photographers to their list of skills as a couple.

The royal pair assisted a couple in Victoria, Canada, take the perfect photo on Wednesday, January 1, after they noticed the duo struggling with a selfie stick.

“We noticed a group was standing nearby and they had two dogs, one of which was approaching us,” Asymina Kantorwicz told CTV News Vancouver Island on Thursday, January 2, after explaining how she and boyfriend Illiya Pavlovic were attempting to take a picture with the scenic background in the shot.

When a woman asked them if they wanted her to take a photo, the couple didn’t immediately see who it was. “I thought she looked familiar, but didn’t think it could actually be her,” Kantorowicz said.

She later realized that the kind stranger was the former Suits actress, 38, and she was with her husband, Prince Harry, 35.

“I froze up. I actually couldn’t believe who it was. Then I looked over to the side and that’s when I realized Prince Harry was standing there,” the woman, who was a CTV producer, recalled of the royal run-in. “I kept looking back and forth like, ‘Is this actually happening?’”

The couple accepted the duchess’ offer to take their picture, but could barely muster up any words to thank her. “In that moment, the only thing I could think to say [was] ‘There’s only so much that selfie sticks can do,’” Kantorowicz admitted. “She laughed and responded with something like, ‘We’ll have to do better,’ and then Harry chimed in, ‘No pressure.’”

The Victoria woman described the whole event as “a dream,” noting that the Duchess of Sussex handed her back the phone and said, “Happy New Year!” before walking off.

The royal duo released a 2019 reflection video on their Instagram page on December 31 and wished everyone “a very Happy New Year and thinking you for your continued support.” They also shared a new photo of their 7-month-old son, Archie, from their vacation in Canada.

The trio celebrated Archie’s first Christmas in North America instead of the traditional British festivities at the Sandringham estate.

“Archie is Meghan and Harry’s world, and they can’t help [it],” an insider told Us Weekly exclusively in December when talking about the baby’s first Christmas. “For Christmas, they bought him books, building blocks, a baby ball pit … it’s not all about extravagant gifts for them.”