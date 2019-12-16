Oh, how the years go by! Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have changed a lot since 2010.

At the beginning of the decade, William and Kate, both 37, were still boyfriend and girlfriend. By November 2010, however, the couple took the next step.

“It was about three weeks ago on holiday in Kenya. We had a little private time away together with some friends and I just decided that it was the right time, really,” William revealed during the the pair’s joint engagement interview. “We had been talking about marriage for a while so it wasn’t a massively big surprise.”

Less than a year later, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011. During the decade, the twosome added three children to their family: Prince George (born in 2013), Princess Charlotte (2015) and Prince Louis (2018).

“It’s not unusual to have a few hiccups in a marriage, especially after eight years, and Kate and William are no different,” a source told Us Weekly about the duo in June 2019. “They’re still going strong. Regardless of their ups and downs, they love each other dearly and their kids are the most important thing in their lives.”

Harry, for his part, met his future wife, Meghan, in 2016.

“I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple. We’re two people who are really happy and in love,” the former actress told Vanity Fair in 2017. “We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”

Two months after her interview was published, Harry got down on one knee. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their union official by exchanging vows at Windsor Castle in England in May 2018. A year later, Meghan gave birth to their son, Archie.

Scroll through to see the photos of the fab four at the beginning and the end of the decade: