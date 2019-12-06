New additions! The British royal family added several members to their clan in the last decade.

At the beginning of the decade, Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his late mother Princess Diana’s 18-carat sapphire ring.

“Everywhere I went I was keeping hold of it because I knew this thing, if it disappeared I would be in a lot of trouble,” the prince said during the couple’s first joint interview in 2010. “You hear a lot of horror stories about proposing and things going horribly wrong, but it went really, really well and I was really pleased she said yes.”

The twosome, now known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, tied the knot in April 2011. Over the next 10 years, William and Kate, both 37, welcomed three kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“They are absolutely thrilled with having three [children],” a royal source told Us Weekly in April 2018. “They are soaking up every minute they can. Their dream was always to have three kids. Kate knew she wanted a third not long after having Charlotte, but this time around they seem very content.”

After finding himself single in the middle of the decade, it was Prince Harry’s turn to find love. In July 2016, the prince was introduced to American actress Meghan Markle through mutual friends. After sexist and racist trolls criticized the Suits actress, Harry confirmed their relationship in a public statement in November 2016.

“It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm,” he said via his communications secretary.

The duo took the next step in November 2017 when Harry popped the question. The following month, Meghan became the first fiancée to spend Christmas with Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry and Meghan, now know as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, exchanged vows in May 2018. While there was plenty of drama leading up to the nuptials (more on that later), the pair happily welcomed their first child, a son named Archie, in May 2019.

Scroll through to revisit the biggest royal stories of the decade: