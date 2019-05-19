One year down! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 19.

The couple tied the knot in front of 600 guests — and millions of viewers watching at home — at Windsor Castle in England on May 19, 2018. Meghan stunned in a Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy long-sleeve wedding dress at the ceremony, while and Harry rocked his military uniform.

After a lunch reception held by Queen Elizabeth II, the newlyweds commemorated their marriage with 200 of their closest family and friends during their nighttime reception at Frogmore House.

In the following months, Harry and Meghan returned to work and embarked on several royal tours as a married couple.

In October 2018, the palace confirmed that the twosome were expecting their first child together. For the next 16 days, Harry and Meghan visited Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand as part of their tour Down Under — and the royal baby bump watch commenced.

While their first year of marriage wasn’t completely drama free — Meghan’s father continued to bash his daughter’s in-laws and rumors of royal feuds ran wild — it ended on a high note: baby Archie was born!

Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child together on May 6, 2019. Two days later, the duchess gushed about motherhood to the press during their son’s public debut inside Windsor Castle.

“He has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm,” she said. “He’s been the dream, so it’s been a special couple of days. … I have the two best guys in the world.”

Scroll through to visit Harry and Meghan’s first year of marriage in photos: