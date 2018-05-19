Newlyweds Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan partied into the early hours of the morning at their evening wedding reception at Frogmore House following their Saturday, May 19, wedding at Windsor Castle in England.

The intimate celebration for 200 of the couple’s closest friends and family kicked off at 7 p.m. and was hosted by the groom’s father, Prince Charles. It followed a more sedate lunchtime reception held by the queen, where Elton John performed.

Guests let their hair down at the evening shindig, with the Telegraph reporting that the thump of loud music could be heard over the grounds of Windsor Castle, and at 11 p.m. guests were treated to a fireworks display that lit up the sky.

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, traveled to Frogmore House in an E-Type Jaguar modified with an electric engine as the bride wore her second dress of the day — a white halterneck Stella McCartney gown accessorized with a huge aquamarine ring that belonged to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. Harry looked dashing in a black tuxedo.

Guests included Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their father, Prince Andrew, according to the Telegraph, which reported that the couple chose Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” as the song for their first dance.

The newly minted duchess’ close friend Jessica Mulroney was also in attendance and the Daily Mail reported that George and Amal Clooney, as well as Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams, were among the A-list guests.

The party reportedly featured house music from a DJ who also played at Pippa Middleton‘s wedding as well as a Drinks of the World-themed bar that included a ginger and rum cocktail, in a tribute to the groom’s red hair. It was named “When Harry Met Meghan.”

The Mail reports that the three-course sit-down dinner was organic, at the request of Prince Charles, and the guests were entertained by funny speeches from best man Prince William as well as Harry’s friends Tom Inskip and Tom Van Straubenzee. Meghan was also expected to give a speech at the reception.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!