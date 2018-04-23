Brotherly love! Prince William and Prince Harry have been inseparable through the years. The siblings have shared their most memorable moments together, from Harry’s first day of school to their time spent with their late mother, Princess Diana.

The brothers’ tight bond is continuing with the next generation of royals. As Prince William and Duchess Kate welcomed their third child, a baby boy, on April 23, 2018. The pair are already parents of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and there will surely be plenty of memorable moments to come for the three little ones.

As the young royals get to know their newest sibling, scroll down to relive some of Prince William and Prince Harry’s sweetest moments together.