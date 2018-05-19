Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s Wedding Timeline

Introducing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan officially became husband and wife at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on Saturday, May 19.

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, exchanged vows in front of approximately 600 guests. He teared up when he first saw his bride walking down the aisle, initially flanked by her bridesmaids and page boys and then Harry’s father, Prince Charles. But that was just one of the many sweet moments from the hourlong ceremony.

See a timeline of the royal nuptials below!