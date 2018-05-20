Celebrating love! Patrick J. Adams and his wife Troian Bellisario gave their fans an inside look at Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan‘s wedding on Saturday, May 19.

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 32, shared some snaps and videos from the celebration. She posted one of herself with her husband along with a sweet message. “Weddings are a joyous occasion. But today was just off the charts amazing,” she captioned the pic. “Congratulations Meghan and Harry. I am so grateful I got to witness your love today. There are many happy years to come.”

“Thank you so much @annabelleharron& @temperleylondon for making me feel so beautiful on such a momentous occasion,” she continued. “And last but definitely not least… thank you @halfadams for being your devastatingly handsome self and letting me come along for the ride.”

The actress also revealed that the royal couple provided their guests with a comfortable change of shoes for the reception. “How amazing is this? Because these shoes have come off, they have slippers for us!” she said in a clip. “Slippers! I’m so ready.”

The actor, who starred with the duchess on Suits since 2011, shared a selfie of himself with his wife at Windsor Castle. He captioned the snap: “Freeloaders #royalwedding.”

Freeloaders #royalwedding A post shared by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on May 19, 2018 at 9:21am PDT

The couple stunned in their wedding attire, with the actress wearing a peach dress with a matching fascinator, while he looked dapper in a black suit and burgundy tie pairing the look with stylish sunglasses.

Prior to the wedding, Adams, 36, shared an Instagram photo of The Times newspaper cover, which featured his former love interest in the USA Network series and her mother, Doria Ragland. “I’m beginning to think she might not actually be out getting milk. #royalwedding,” he quipped in the caption on Friday, May 18.

Adams and Bellisario were among the 600 guests to attend the wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel on Saturday, May 19. Around 200 close friends and family members headed to Frogmore House for the evening reception, with famous guests including George and Amal Clooney, Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams.

