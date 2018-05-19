Royal cuteness! Prince George and Princess Charlotte were quite the showstoppers at their uncle Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle on Saturday, May 19.

Prince William and Duchess Kate’s two kids served as page boy and bridesmaid during the nuptials, while their youngest son, Prince Louis, stayed home with his nanny. The adorable pair were behind the bride as she walked down the aisle, and later posed for photos with the rest of the royal family on the steps of St George’s Chapel and waved at onlookers as the newlyweds got into an open carriage.

The royal kids had some sweet moments before making their way inside the church at Windsor Castle for the ceremony with their mom and the rest of page boys and bridesmaids. Scroll down to see the cutest photos of the siblings at the royal wedding.