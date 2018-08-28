Duchess Meghan still worries about what her father, Thomas Markle, might do — or say — next.

“She is still anxious wondering if this will go on forever,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She’s worrying about when it will stop, or if it even will.”

Ever since Thomas, 74, got caught staging photos with the paparazzi ahead of Meghan and Prince Harry’s May nuptials, the former lightning director has made numerous comments bashing the British royal family, including calling his 37-year-old daughter’s relatives “cult-like” and “like Scientologists or the Stepford family” earlier this month. Thomas, who did not attend the royal wedding, also claimed in July that Meghan looked “terrified” and had a “pained smile” during her outings with Harry, 33.

An insider told Us last month that Meghan “lives in fear” that Thomas will “leak” their conversation if she was to reach out to her estranged parent.

“Meghan is so upset over Thomas. She’s upset for a couple of reasons. She doesn’t even know how to communicate with her dad without knowing he won’t exploit her,” the insider revealed on July 20. “She would like to speak to him, but there is no trust there anymore. And it doesn’t seem like it could ever be rebuilt. The damage is done.”

While Meghan may still have issues with her dad, the first source tells Us that her relationship with Harry is “incredible.”

“Her and Harry are truly madly in love,” the source says. “He’s so supportive of her.”

The source adds that the duchess “is still trying to get used to her life there,” but she was prepared for her responsibilities to change when she and Harry wed.

“Her life is dedicated to the monarch – and she knew that going into this,” the source explains. “She doesn’t have much time for anything else.”

For the latest royal news and insight, subscribe to our new podcast “Royally Us” below!





