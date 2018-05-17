The past week has been a mix of emotions for Meghan Markle. The Suits alum was “devastated” when she found out that her father, Thomas Markle, will not be in attendance at her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry, a source close to Markle tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“She has had a good relationship with him and was excited for him to come,” the insider says.

Meghan, 36, confirmed in a statement released by Kensington Palace on Thursday, May 17, that Thomas, 73, “needs to focus on his health” as he recuperates from a recent heart surgery and therefore cannot walk his daughter down the aisle as planned. The news came just a few days after the former lighting director was caught seemingly staging photos with paparazzi.

The source tells Us that the former actress “was hysterical when the photos leaked,” but she still wishes her dad could make it to her wedding. “She wanted him to come,” the insider says. “She’s so upset that his health isn’t OK and she hates that he is so far away.”

Despite the drama, Harry, 33, and Meghan — who visited Windsor Castle on Thursday afternoon to oversee final preparations for their nuptials — are looking forward to their big day.

“Harry and Meghan are still very excited for Saturday,” a royal source recently told Us exclusively. “Meghan’s mother, Doria [Ragland], is with her at Kensington Palace right now and her friends are here in town. Everyone is really excited for a magical and special day.”

With reporting by Jennifer Peros.

For the latest celebrity news and interviews subscribe to our new podcast ‘In Case You Missed Us’ below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!