Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle, told TMZ that he underwent a successful heart surgery on Wednesday, May 16, just three days before her royal wedding to Prince Harry.

The outlet reports that it spoke to the 73-year-old former lighting director and he said the doctors “implanted stents in his blood vessels.” TMZ added that Thomas “seemed alert and coherent.”

Thomas previously told the outlet on Tuesday, May 15, that he was set to have surgery to “clear blockage” and “repair damage” after he suffered a heart attack on May 8. He also claimed that he would no longer be able to travel to London for Meghan and Harry’s wedding on Saturday, May 19, due to his surgery.

News of Thomas’ health issues surfaced the day after footage emerged of him seemingly staging photos with the paparazzi. He told TMZ on Monday, May 14, that he looked “stupid and hammy” amid the photo scandal.

He subsequently backed out of his daughter’s wedding — and walking Meghan down the aisle — on Monday as a result of the drama. Sources previously told Us Weekly that while the former Suits star was “upset” by the photo scandal, he was also “devastated” that Thomas was not coming to the wedding.

“She has been very upset and would very much like for Tom to be at the wedding,” the insider told Us. “She never disinvited him. She has always wanted him there.”

While it’s unclear if Meghan will make her trip to the altar solo or with someone else, her mother, Doria Ragland, left for London on Tuesday and will accompany her daughter in a carriage on her way to the wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

