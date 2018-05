Meet the Markles! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will walk down the aisle on Saturday, May 19, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. While both of her parents were set to attend the royal nuptials, her father, Thomas Markle, recently told TMZ that he is no longer planning to attend.

Here’s everything you need to know about the bride’s parents and siblings before she officially becomes part of the British royal family.