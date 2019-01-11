Duchess Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., was arrested for DUI on Friday, January 11, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 52-year-old was stopped at 1:33 a.m. by Oregon State police and failed a field sobriety test. TMZ reports that Thomas Jr.’s Chevy Silverado was impounded.

“My son has a serious problem and he needs help, and I hope he gets it,” Thomas Jr.’s dad, Thomas Markle Sr., told the outlet on Friday.

Meghan and Thomas Jr.’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, added, “His drinking is not related to Meghan. He always drank.”

Three days before the alleged incident, Thomas Jr. made headlines for announcing his engagement to his girlfriend of two years, Darlene Blout. The window fitter, who is estranged from Meghan, 37, told Daily Mail on Tuesday, January 8, that he wants the duchess and Prince Harry to attend his March nuptials.

“Absolutely I think our wedding will bring the family closer together,” Thomas Jr. told the U.K. newspaper. “It’s hopeful that if Meghan and Harry came and my father, Meghan and Harry could spend some time with him and that would be good.”

“[The wedding] would be a perfect time for Meg to get together with my dad — who is her father as well — and just put all the past behind everybody and move on and be a closer family again,” he continued. “My dad would really enjoy that. Possibly it will bring the family closer — especially if everybody shows up.”

With the exception of mother Doria Ragland, Meghan has been estranged from her family for years. A source previously told Us Weekly that it’s difficult for the former Suits star not to speak out when her family issues make headlines.

“Meghan wants to speak out about the issue, but Harry will never let her. Harry has learned that you cannot address these issues because it only makes it worse. And Meghan is used to replying to any sort of controversy or comment on Twitter and through a publicist,” the source told Us in September. “It’s taken a while for Meghan to get used to having the palace more involved with her life and steering her public image, but she’s finally getting comfortable and trusts that they have her best interest at heart.”

Us Weekly has reached out to the Oregon State police department.

