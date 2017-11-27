Son-in-law status! Meghan Markle’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, have released a statement following the news of their daughter’s engagement to Prince Harry.

“We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry,” the statement, which Kensington Palace released on Monday, November 27, reads. “Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents.”

The pair adds: “We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.”

In Clarence House’s statement, it was revealed that Prince Harry “sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents” before he proposed.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2016 that Prince Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, were dating. They started texting regularly that June.

“They had gotten on when they first met but it was just as friends,” a source told Us at the time. “They then developed romantic interests in each other and, before you knew it, they were texting every day. … Harry loves that she is so into philanthropy. One of the first things they spoke about was her shelter dogs. He loves that she’s so caring.”

This will be the first marriage for Prince Harry. The royal previously dated Chelsy Davy on and off for seven years until splitting for good in 2010. He went on to date model-actress Cressida Bonas from 2012 to 2014. Markle, who recently wrapped her final season on Suits, separated from then-husband Trevor Engelson in 2013 and finalized the divorce the following year.

Prince Harry and Markle are set to wed in spring 2018.

