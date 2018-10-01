Samantha Markle is extending an olive branch. Duchess Meghan’s half-sister issued a public apology for her past comments about the Suits alum and the British royal family.

“There is so much water under the bridge and so much has spun out of control that was never intended to,” Samantha, 53, said during an appearance on the U.K. talk show Jeremy Vine on Monday, October 1. “I think everybody [in our family] was hurt at not being included or invited to the wedding, but I felt as though it could have all been nipped in the bud had everyone been included. We all just agreed to move forward with positive resolve and the hurt feelings wouldn’t have snowballed.”

Speaking directly to Meghan, 37, Samantha continued, “Believe it or not, it doesn’t mean that we love you any less. I just think that families can be this way when there’s confusion and when people are hurt. So moving forward, I apologize and I wish things could be different.”

Samantha revealed earlier in the interview that she went to Buckingham Palace on Sunday, September 30, but she stayed outside. She has not seen or spoken to the Duchess of Sussex in several years.

Since Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in May, Samantha has made several critical comments on Twitter and during TV interviews, including calling her “Cruella de Vil” and the “Duch-ass.” She also admitted on Good Morning Britain in July that she is “cashing in” on Meghan’s fame.

The former actress has also had some drama with her and Samantha’s father, Thomas Markle. He was caught staging paparazzi photos ahead of her wedding (which he did not attend because he underwent heart surgery days earlier) and later compared the royal family to a cult.

“Meghan is absolutely broken by the drama with her father,” a source close to Meghan told Us Weekly exclusively in August. “There’s no way she can have a relationship with him or even reach out to him to stop him from speaking. She knows he’ll record the conversation and sell it. She has high anxiety wondering if this will go on forever.”

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!