Duchess Meghan‘s father, Thomas Markle, said in a new interview on Friday, August 17, that the royal family is like a cult, comparing it to Scientology or the movie The Stepford Wives.

The 74-year-old, who has repeatedly slammed his daughter’s new in-laws, told The Sun newspaper in the U.K, that the British royal family is “cult-like — like Scientology — because they are secretive.”

“They are either like Scientologists or the Stepford family,” the former TV lighting director said, referring to the 1972 film about women who are turned into mindless, docile housewives. “If they hear anybody say anything they just lock the doors. They need to speak up!”

The Church of Scientology, which has members including Tom Cruise, Kirstie Alley and John Travolta, has denied claims that it is a cult.

The former Suits actress’ dad didn’t attend her May wedding to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle after suffering a heart attack in the wake of a staged photo scandal. He has since criticized the royals in several interviews with the British press, but his outbursts have been met with silence from Buckingham Palace.

“They close the door, pull the shades down and put their fingers in their ears so they don’t have to hear,” he told The Sun. “Maybe they have a secret handshake, too! You cannot ask a question of them — as they won’t answer.”

Markle has previously expressed concerns over his daughter’s role as a new member of the royal family, claiming in July that “she is terrified” and is “under too much pressure.”

“I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile,” he told The Sun on July 15. “I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now. This one isn’t even a stage smile — this is a pained smile.”

He admitted last week that his future son-in-law warned him not to speak to the press in a phone conversation before the couple’s wedding. In a subsequent phone call, after photos showed him being fitted for a suit to wear to the wedding in a paparazzo photo shoot, Markle said that he lied to Harry about the photos and ended the conversation by hanging up on the prince.

Markle’s continued rants to the press have strained his relationship with his daughter, who hasn’t spoken to her dad since the day after the wedding.

“Thomas is walking a fine line,” a source told Us Weekly last month. “This blabbing needs to stop if he wants to maintain any relationship with Harry and Meghan.”