Duchess Meghan’s father is worried. Thomas Markle expressed concern in a new interview over his daughter’s role as a member of the British royal family.

“My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified. I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile,” the 73-year-old told The Sun on Sunday, July 15. “I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now. This one isn’t even a stage smile — this is a pained smile.”

Thomas said he believes that Meghan’s busy work schedule with her husband, Prince Harry, might be too big of an adjustment for her. “It really worries me,” he admitted. “I think she’s under too much pressure. There’s a high price to pay to be married to that family.”

The retired TV lighting director, who lives in Mexico, also spoke out about the “ridiculous” dress code that the Suits alum, 36, as a royal. “Meghan seems like something out of an old movie,” he said. “Why in 2018 are we dressing like the 1930s? Why do they have to cover their knees?”

Thomas made headlines ahead of Meghan and Harry’s May 19 wedding at Windsor Castle in England. Days after being caught staging paparazzi photos of himself, he announced that he could no longer attend the royal nuptials because he had to undergo heart surgery.

Addressing his photo scandal, Thomas said on Sunday, “I’m not blaming Harry or anyone, but they are following rules that don’t make sense to me. They are no less human than anybody else. God knows I feel sorry for them for not being able to show emotion. The reason I am being shunned is because I made a profit on the staged pictures. Anyone who makes a profit off the royal family becomes shunned. But I could have made well over $100,000 by just doing a talk show. So if I moved to London and started selling cups with my daughter’s face on, would they shun me? The royal family is living by rules that are outdated.”

Thomas also said he was saddened to see Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, whom he divorced in 1988, alone at their daughter’s wedding. The yoga instructor, 61, was Meghan’s only relative at the ceremony.

“I wasn’t shocked because Harry and Meghan have friends who are high rollers. They are all stars,” he told the British newspaper. “But in a way it would have been nice if some of her old friends and wider family were there. I thought it was wrong to have Doria seated by herself. There was no reason why she couldn’t have been with the royals.”

Thomas’ recent interviews with Good Morning Britain and TMZ have created tension with the royals. “Meghan hasn’t spoken to Thomas since the day after her wedding,” a palace insider recently told Us Weekly exclusively, adding that the entire family is “frustrated.” A second source warned, “Thomas is walking a fine line. This blabbing needs to stop if he wants to maintain any relationship with Harry and Meghan.”

