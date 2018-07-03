Royal Family Is ‘Frustrated’ With Duchess Meghan’s Dad Thomas Markle

Two weeks after Thomas Markle Sr. sat down with Good Morning Britain for an unauthorized interview his daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, the retired lighting director spoke out yet again. This time he threw shade at Queen Elizabeth II to TMZ.

Following his latest debacle, sources reveal exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly that Markle Sr. is begging the Suits alum, 36, to forgive and forget. “Thomas adores his daughter and swears he never wanted attention from the interviews,” says a source close to the 73-year-old. “All he’s ever cared about is protecting Meghan.” Adds the insider, “He wants the royals to stand by his side, but of course so far they haven’t.”

But any apology may fall on deaf ears. “Meghan hasn’t spoken to Thomas since the day after her wedding,” says a palace insider, adding the entire royal family is “frustrated” that Markle Sr. continues to talk to the press. “Thomas is walking a fine line,” warns another source. “This blabbing needs to stop if he wants to maintain any relationship with Harry and Meghan.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were blindsided by the June 18 sit-down on the British morning show. “The proper thing to do would have been to let Meghan and Kensington Palace know he was giving an interview,” a palace source previously told Us. “He already did damage before the wedding.”

And it’s still uncertain if Markle will ever be granted access to his son-in-law, 33: “This will definitely have an effect on whether Harry meets Thomas or not now,” the second insider adds.

