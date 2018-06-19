Weeks after her wedding, Duchess Meghan still can’t shake her family drama.

During a June 18 appearance on Good Morning Britain, Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., opened up about missing his daughter’s May 19 nuptials to Prince Harry due to heart surgery. “They were disappointed,” the retired TV lighting director, 73, recalled, before adding his daughter “cried” when he said he couldn’t make it.

Markle also admitted “it was a serious mistake” to stage paparazzi photos of himself prior to the event. But the apology is hardly music to Meghan’s ears — since her dad blindsided her with the sit-down. “The proper thing to do would have been to let Meghan and Kensington Palace know he was giving an interview,” a palace source says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He already did damage before the wedding.”

Now, adds the source, it’s uncertain if Markle, 36, will be granted access to his son-in-law, 33: “This will definitely have an effect on whether Harry meets Thomas or not now.”

This isn’t the first time the Duchess has had to deal with her estranged family drama. Weeks prior to the wedding, some relatives were opening up to the press about Meghan. “It’s the one thing she’s struggled with most since meeting Harry, especially after the engagement,” a source had told Us at the time.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!