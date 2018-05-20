Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan blew people away with the love they showed for each other on their wedding day. The royal couple did not shy away from being affectionate with one another throughout their big day and shared those intimate moments while millions of people were watching.

The nuptials took place on Saturday, May 19, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England and although the pair were surrounded by 600 guests during the ceremony, they somehow made it look as if no one else was around. The lovebirds stared deeply into each other’s eyes, held hands and the royal couldn’t resist biting his lip and telling his bride how amazing she looked when he first saw her.

The pair’s relationship has given people hope that a fairy tale love like theirs can exist and now the photos from their wedding will make just about anyone want to fall in love. Scroll down to see 10 photos of Harry and Meghan’s wedding that will make you a believer.