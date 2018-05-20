When a moment means so much. The royal wedding of Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry was all anyone could talk about on Saturday, May 19, but it was one thing that the 33-year-old former military pilot did when he first saw his beaming bride that had Twitter erupting in emotion.

When Meghan Markle made her way to the front of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England, Harry couldn’t help but silently swoon over his love before uttering “you look amazing” — and letting out a sensual lip bite showing his attraction.

It took only a matter of seconds after the televised moment between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aired before the Twittersphere exploded with ladies and gents who were quick to share their thoughts.

“I will NEVER recover from seeing Harry‘s lip bite in this moment. #royalwedding,” one commenter wrote alongside a GIF of the moment. Another added, “Everyone is talking about their eyes but did you see Prince Harry bite his lip!”

But not all Twitter users were focused on just Harry in that moment. “That lip bite was Prince Harry’s way of letting us know we are on royal baby watch. I don’t care what ya’ll say….she is getting preggers tonight,” one royal watcher tweeted.

Another joked: “I still can’t get over that lip bite…Listen…Harry is ready for the honeymoon to commence.”

And it wasn’t just social media users that were reacting. One follower pointed out that “The NBC anchors are discussing the lip bite and when Harry said ‘you look amazing’ and @SavannahGuthrie said “that’s when I texted my husband ‘I’m mad at you and I don’t know why’ and I feel that, I think we all feel that.”

While others have the moment playing on repeat. “Watching the wedding for the 4th time and the look on Harry’s face when Meghan is walking down the aisle and that lip bite is still messing with my emotions 😭 #SOBBING”

Scroll down to see more fan reactions of the moment Prince Harry set the new standard for grooms all over the world.

