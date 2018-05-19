Their Royal Highnesses! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially tied the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19.

The couple exchanged vows in front of their 600 guests, including Harry’s best man and brother, Prince William, Duchess Kate, Queen Elizabeth II and Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland. The former Suits star, 36, stunned in a Clare Waight Keller long-sleeve wedding dress, and Harry, 33, looked handsome in his military uniform.

William and Kate’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, served as a pageboy and a bridesmaid, respectively, while their newborn baby brother, Prince Louis, did not attend the nuptials. (The Duchess gave birth to Louis on April 26.) Other bridesmaids and pageboys included Harry and Markle’s various godchildren and the bride’s best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney’s children, Ivy, Brian and John.

Celebrity guests at the royal nuptials included Victoria and David Beckham, George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra and Markle’s former Suits costars, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Abigail Spencer and Markle’s TV husband Patrick J. Adams.

Noticeably missing at the wedding was Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, who told TMZ on Tuesday, May 15, that he will no longer be walking his daughter down the aisle after suffering a heart attack. The bride confirmed his absence in a statement on Thursday, May 17. Thomas also made headlines leading up to the wedding after he was caught appearing to stage photos with the paparazzi on May 13.

After the wedding ceremony, all of Markle and Harry’s guests are set to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s luncheon at St George’s Hall. There will also be a second, private reception for 200 of their closest family and friends hosted by Prince Charles at Frogmore House.

Harry and Markle, who started dating after a blind date in July 2016, announced their engagement in November 2017.

“She didn’t even let me finish. She said, ‘Can I say yes? Can I say yes?’” Harry said of his proposal during their engagement interview in November. “And then were was hugs and I had the ring … I was like, ‘Can I, can I give you the ring?’ She goes, ‘Oh yes the ring.’ … It was a really nice moment, it was just the two of us and I think managed to catch her by surprise as well.”

Markle, for her part, called the proposal “romantic” and “cozy” during the interview.

The pair are set to attend their first official event as a married couple at a gathering for Charles’ birthday in the garden of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, May 22.