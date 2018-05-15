Who made the cut? As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 19 nuptials near, Us Weekly has gathered a list of celebrities invited to attend the royal wedding.

Us previously confirmed that Prince William, Duchess Kate and two of their three children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, will attend the ceremony. Meanwhile, 1-month-old Prince Louis will stay home. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles are also set to support Markle, 36, and Harry, 33 when they tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

On the bride’s side, mother Doria Ragland will be at the wedding. A source revealed to Us that the yoga instructor arrived in London on Thursday, May 10, to meet the royal family. Although the Suits alum’s father, Thomas Markle, told TMZ on Monday, May 14, that he will not attend the wedding due to health complications, he backtracked on Tuesday, May 15, telling the site that he is in the hospital recovering and hopes to travel to England to walk his daughter down the aisle.