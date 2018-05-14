The crew is in town! Some of Meghan Markle’s Suits costars have arrived in Europe ahead of the actress’ upcoming wedding to Prince Harry.

Some cast members even used the opportunity and turned their trip into a vacation with their loved ones. Suits leading man Gabriel Macht’s wife, Jacinda Barrett, who guest-starred in season 2 of the show, spent Mother’s Day in London with her children.

“Kissing in front of the Queen,” she captioned a photo of herself and her son Luca, 4, in front of Buckingham Palace on Sunday, May 13. “Happy Mother’s Day to my Mum and all the extraordinary Mums around the world and to my angels for all of it. #thankyou#bestjobever.”

Last week, she also teased the trip with an Instagram photo of herself trying on outfits. “Getting ready to fly to Europe, got places to go and people to see, but still deciding what to wear,” she wrote on Friday, May 11. “Getting a little love from @emiliawickstead on this one. #london#cannes #paris.”

Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen in the USA Network series, made her way to Europe as well. She spent Mother’s Day in Paris, France, and shared some adorable snaps of her daughter sightseeing, including one of her in front of the Louvre. She captioned it: “Dear Paris, I’m pleased to introduce you to my littlest one. She likes sweets. I’m confident you’ll show her a good time.”

Rafferty, 45, also shared a photo of flowers and desserts on Sunday, writing: “Happy Mother’s Day from Paris. Which doesn’t suck even the tiniest bit.”

Markle’s love interest on the show, Patrick J. Adams, is also set to be in attendance during the ceremony. Adams’ most recent Instagram posts are from his trip to Morocco, and although it isn’t Europe, the country is just a short three-hour flight away from London.

Harry and Markle are set to tie the knot on Saturday, May 19, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. in front of approximately 600 guests. As Us Weekly previously reported, other celebrity guests will also be in attendance including the Spice Girls, David Beckham and Priyanka Chopra.

Us previously confirmed in November 2017 that Adams and Markle were set to leave the legal drama after season 7, following her engagement announcement that same month.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!