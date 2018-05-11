Spicing up the royal wedding! Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell are all set to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials on Saturday, May 19, Us Weekly can confirm.

Rumors that the former girl band scored invites to Harry and Markle’s wedding started back in February, after Mel B teased that the group was not only attending, but also performing at the reception. Melanie C later denied that she and her bandmates were taking the stage.

Harry, 33, and the former Suits actress, 36, announced their engagement in November. They are set to wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England.

Kensington Palace revealed on March 22 that the official invitations for the wedding had been sent to approximately 600 guests. All of the guests were also invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s celebratory reception at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, but only about 200 friends and family members will go on to the second, private reception at Frogmore House hosted by Harry’s father, Prince Charles. The royal residence located near Windsor Castle is where Markle and Harry posed for their official engagement portraits.

Others stars who are confirmed to attend the couple’s nuptials include Markle’s TV husband, Patrick J. Abams, and her pal Priyanka Chopra. The Quantico star opened up about her friendship with the soon-to-be royal to Us Weekly in April.

“I’ve known Meghan for three years and I’m so happy the way the world has responded to her because as long as I’ve known her … She is a relatable young woman of the world today,” Chopra, 35, said. “She’s that girl who thinks out of the box. She has always been an activist. She has always had a strong voice. She’s an ambitious girl of today. I think the world needs strong role models like Meghan. I think, I hope, Meghan will end up being one of those people.”

