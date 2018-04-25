Priyanka Chopra is ready to watch her good friend walk down the aisle! The 35-year-old actress confirmed to Us Weekly exclusively that she will attend Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry.

Even though the royal ceremony is less than a month away, Chopra is still deciding which dress she will wear. “I sort of may have an idea,” she told Us at Cîroc and Variety’s Empowered Brunch in New York City on Wednesday, April 25. “But no, I haven’t picked one out yet.”

The Baywatch actress also opened up to Us about her close friendship with the 36-year-old bride-to-be.

“I’ve known Meghan for three years and I’m so happy the way the world has responded to her because as long as I’ve known her … she is a relatable young woman of the world today,” she said. “She’s that girl who thinks out of the box. She has always been an activist. She has always had a strong voice. She’s an ambitious girl of today. I think the world needs strong role models like Meghan. I think, I hope, Meghan will end up being one of those people.”

Earlier this week, Time magazine released its 2018 list of 100 Most Influential People — and it featured none other than Markle, with a sweet tribute penned by Chopra.

“Somewhere among biryani, poutine and endless conversations, I realized just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world. With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place,” the Quantico star wrote. “Her compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypes — obvious in her actions — will connect her to a generation in much need of kindness.”

She continued, “This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again. But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people. Love always, my friend. Live happily ever after.”

Harry, 33, and Markle announced their engagement in November after more than a year of dating. They are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England.

