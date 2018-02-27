Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have snagged a huge name for their May 19 wedding! Mel B claimed on Tuesday, February 27, that the Spice Girls will perform at the royal reception.

“Do you know anybody that you think is gonna go to this wedding?” The Real’s Loni Love asked Mel B, 42, who nodded her head and mouthed, “Yeah, I’m going.”

Naturally, Love’s cohosts Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai freaked out over the revelation. “I’m not sure if I should have said that!” the singer said.

When Mai asked Mel B to clarify whether she officially received an invitation, the America’s Got Talent judge responded, “Us five Spice Girls. Why am I so honest?”

Mel B wouldn’t dish about the design of the invitation, though. “Now that’s getting too personal if I actually describe it,” she said. “It was proper. I’m not saying anymore! I’ve said enough. … I need to go. I’m gonna be fired!”

The beloved ‘90s girl group first sparked reunion rumors when they gathered at Geri Halliwell’s home in London with their former manager Simon Fuller on February 2. All five members — Mel B, Halliwell, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Mel C — shared photos from the meeting on Instagram and later released a joint statement that teased a potential new project.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for the Spice Girls,” the “Spice Up Your Life” singers said in a statement. “The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

However, Beckham shut down rumors that the Spice Girls are hitting the road, telling Vogue on February 10, “I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour.”